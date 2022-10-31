Home » News » Buzz » Pakistani Man Asked Internet to Edit His Photo And The Results Are Hilarious

Pakistani Man Asked Internet to Edit His Photo And The Results Are Hilarious

Twitter user Sunny shared a screenshot in which a Pakistani boy can be seen standing and admiring the view. He asked netizens to edit the image for him.

Last Updated: October 31, 2022, 14:49 IST

Pakistani man asks internet to edit his photo. (Image: Twitter/@kya_msla_hai)
Pakistani man asks internet to edit his photo. (Image: Twitter/@kya_msla_hai)

A hilarious trend is going viral on the internet and it will leave you in splits for sure. Twitter user Sunny shared a screenshot in which a Pakistani boy can be seen standing and admiring the view. In the caption, he can be seen asking people to edit his image and bring him a little in the centre. However, netizens took full advantage of this moment and edited it in ways you cannot imagine.

While a few morphed him in the middle of a cricket field, others added animations and text to the images. The uploader himself uploaded a few screenshots. Have a look:

Here are a few responses by netizens:

A person morphed him in middle of a cricket field.

This person did the required task but also added an animation to it.

This person added a text bubble.

The iconic movie Titanic has been ruined for all.

How will you edit the image if given a chance?

first published: October 31, 2022, 14:49 IST
last updated: October 31, 2022, 14:49 IST

