Pakistani Man Asked Internet to Edit His Photo And The Results Are Hilarious

A hilarious trend is going viral on the internet and it will leave you in splits for sure. Twitter user Sunny shared a screenshot in which a Pakistani boy can be seen standing and admiring the view. In the caption, he can be seen asking people to edit his image and bring him a little in the centre. However, netizens took full advantage of this moment and edited it in ways you cannot imagine.

While a few morphed him in the middle of a cricket field, others added animations and text to the images. The uploader himself uploaded a few screenshots. Have a look:

Here are a few responses by netizens:

A person morphed him in middle of a cricket field.

This person did the required task but also added an animation to it.

This person added a text bubble.

The iconic movie Titanic has been ruined for all.

How will you edit the image if given a chance?

