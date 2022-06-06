Pakistani Man Discovers Police are Using His Motorcycle Stolen Eight Years Ago

A man from Lahore, Pakistan, was left baffled after he received an e-challan for his bike that was stolen eight years ago. Adding to his shock, it turned out that his vehicle was being used by the police officials in the city, reported The Express Tribune. The matter came to light after the man, Imran, got an electronic traffic violation ticket for his stolen motorcycle by the Lahore city traffic police. Reportedly, Imran had even filed an FIR with the police after his Honda CD 70 went missing from the Mughalpura area of Lahore almost eight years ago.

While Imran could not get his bike back all these years, an e-challan was sent to his address stating that a traffic violation had been made using the vehicle. The e-challan, seen by The Express Tribune, also has a picture of the violator riding Imran’s bike.

Upon taking a closer look at the e-challan, Imran was stunned to learn that his two-wheeler was being used by the police officials. The policemen were captured in the surveillance footage riding Imran’s stolen bike in the Sabzarar neighbourhood of the Lahore city.

Following this, an aggrieved Imran filed multiple applications to get his bike back but to no avail. He also approached the Chief Civilian Personnel Officer (CCPO) seeking help to recover his vehicle from the cops.

In another incident that took place in east Delhi, a person received a challan just 24 hours after having his car stolen. The car had reportedly gone missing near a hospital in West Vinod Nagar in August 2020. The next day, a challan was issued in the owner’s name stating that he was found to be overspeeding at NH-10 near Mundka, reported The New Indian Express.

The owner then registered a complaint with the police hoping to get his stolen car back. The car and its driver were caught in a photo captured by the camera but the thief could not be identified due to poor quality of the image.

