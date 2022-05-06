Pakistani Man in Clown Outfit Singing 'Agneepath' Song Brings Sadness Across Borders

What appears to be happy on the outside is not necessarily happy on the inside. One touching video from Karachi is an example of this. A man came across an individual who was entertaining kids on the streets dressed up as a clown and decided to interview him. The man dressed in the clown outfit has been identified as Arif Khan. When he was approached and inquired about his profession other than entertaining people as a clown, he said that he is also a singer. After being requested, Arif began singing Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin from the film Agneepath.

The video has garnered over 2 lakh views since it was posted. People have been moved to tears by his effortless fascinating voice. One of the users wrote, “Bacho ko hasa rha hu adults ko rula rha hu (He's making children laugh and adults emotional with his voice)." Another wrote, “I could feel the pain in his voice and depth of this song more than Sonu Nigam's version. That man deserves recognition."

Notably, some chastised the man recording the video for not engaging appropriately with Arif. In this regard, a user commented, “Topiwala bura aadmi h (The man in the hat is bad)."

The song itself is quite emotional, as it is sung by Sonu Nigam and backed by Hrithik Roshan's outstanding acting. This song plays in the film Agneepath when Vijay's (played by Hrithik) sister pays him a visit.

