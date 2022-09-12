Pakistan's Shadab Khan, Asif Ali Colliding and Dropping Catch in Asia Cup Final is Now a Meme

Bhanuka Rajapaksa, the lone warrior for Sri Lanka on the night of the Asia Cup final, was given life in the penultimate over as Shadab Khan and Asif Ali collided and dropped the in-form batter near the boundary ropes. To Pakistan’s rude shock, the ball tipped over for a maximum.

It was the last ball of the penultimate over bowled by Mohammad Hasnain when Rajapaksa launched the ball over deep mid-wicket when Asif and Shadab both ran from different ends to grab the catch. Asif was closer to the ball but the duo had poor communication between them as Shadab collided with his teammate. The ball hit Asif’s hands but due to the collision, it bounced off and went for a six.

Sri Lanka’s stiff target of 171 turned out too much for Pakistan as Rajapaksa’s unbeaten 71 helped Sri Lanka clinch their sixth Asia Cup title.

Advertisement

Those who witnessed the Pakistani fielders make a mess of the catch felt for Shadab but were instantly reminded of the previous instances when Pakistan had a lack of communication when the ball went up in the air.

To everyone’s surprise, Shadab Khan, after Pakistan faced a defeat of 23 runs, took responsibility for the team’s loss in the Asia Cup final.

“Catches win matches. Sorry, I take responsibility for this loss. I let my team down."

“Positives for the team, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz and the entire bowling attack was great. Mohammad Rizwan fought hard. The entire team tried their best. Congratulations to Sri Lanka," he added.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here