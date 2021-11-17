Palaeontologists Discover Longest-ever Dinosaur 'Supersaurus'

In a feat that was 50 years in making, palaeontologists have finally discovered Supersaurus, the longest dinosaur ever known. The Jurassic period dinosaur, 128 to 137 feet in size, lived 150 million years ago and had a long neck and a long tail. Even the shortest Supersaurus was longer than 108-feet-long Diplodocus, which was previously believed to be the longest dinosaur ever. A palaeontologist at the Arizona Museum of Natural History, Brian Curtice headed the research that made the discovery. The findings were presented on November 5 in a virtual conference organised by the Society of Vertebrate Palaeontology, and are yet to be published in a peer-reviewed journal. When the first specimen of Supersaurus was discovered in 1972 in Dry Mesa Dinosaur Quarry, Colorado, the United States, the finding site was a crammed bonebed. According to Curtice, the whole find was a bone salad. Jim Jensen, a dinosaur field worker, excavated the quarry. Jensen discovered differently sized shoulder girdle bones that appeared to belong to different dinosaurs. Jensen published his findings claiming to discover three sauropods — long-necked and long-tailed dinosaurs. Later, palaeontologists found mistakes in Jensen’s analysis. According to Curtice, the bones Jensen thought belonged to three dinosaurs were actually from a single Supersaurus. The bones were differently sized because of the deformities they underwent over time and there were cracks in them.

“If you push all the cracks together, (the shoulder girdle bones are) basically the same size," Curtice told Live Science.

Another confirmation that the bones did not belong to an\y other similar-sized dinosaur was that no bones belonging to a sauropod were found nearby. And all of the large bones that were found at the site are roughly the same size, indicating that they probably belong to a single dinosaur — the Supersaurus, Curtice added.

North of Colorado, in Wyoming, palaeontologists have discovered two more partial skeletons in The skeletons are believed to be of Supersaurus but they are yet to be formally identified and confirmed by a research publication.

