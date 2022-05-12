Palak Paneer Gets Big Thumbs Up After Japanese Grandmother Tastes it for First Time

Indian cuisines are quite popular across the globe. People from this country have gone around the world spreading the whiff of Indian spices and many travellers from around the world have followed this trail of aroma and came to India to try the food. Having garnered innumerable “yum" and lip smacks of approval for the concoction, the most recent came straight from the Land of the Rising Sun, Japan.

A clip shows a Japanese grandmother ready to try one of the most beloved Indian dishes, the Palak Paneer. Served to her on a plate that also has an Indian curry made with potato and tomato, the palak paneer looks exquisite. The clip starts with the grandmother going for another bite, while she has the first one still in her mouth.

Making herself a bite with the Paratha (flat bread) she enquires about what it is made of. This is when the woman recording the video explains the condiments and the main ingredients – spinach and cottage cheese. The grandma pops another bite while uttering “yum," and says that the dish must be healthy. She then went on to the other dish on the plate, the Indian curry, and loved that too. Take a look at the clip here:

The video was shared by a user named Nisha Zaveri who runs a vegetarian restaurant in Kobe, Japan. Since being shared, the post has been viewed by more than 23,000 people and roughly 1700 people have liked it. Many users poured in their reactions in the comment section.

“Super cute," wrote one user. Another pointed out, “She is loving it." One user jokingly warned, “She will never eat Japanese food again. Do not make her do that." Many users came up with more dishes that she should try, including this one user who recommended Butter Chicken.

Reactions of foreigners trying Indian cuisine always makes good content on the internet. Another such video surfaced on the internet and won hearts where a nonagenarian couple is trying an Indian snack for the first time, and the grandfather had to drink coffee to gulp down the spiciness. Take a look:

What would your reaction be?

