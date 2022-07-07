Panchayat Chief in Tamil Nadu Hailed as 'Green Man' After Planting 75,000 Saplings

In order to preserve the environment, the Errapaiyana Alli Panchayat Chief in Tamil Nadu’s Dharmapuri district achieved a record by planting 75,000 saplings on 42 acres of land. Various actions are being taken to protect the environment by the Centre and State governments. Together with the government, numerous non-profits are collaborating on several projects. In that vein, the Panchayat Council President Silambarasan of Errapaiyana Alli Panchayat in Dharmapuri district has made a noble effort to protect the environment by planting saplings on 42 acres of government alienated land.

Many people are making efforts to protect the environment in various ways, such as eliminating plastics, planting trees, and using natural farming methods. With workers from the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA), Silambarasan, who has been the Panchayat Council President for the past two years, levelled the 42 acres of unimproved public land in the Errapaiyana Alli panchayat region and planted numerous saplings. The locals and the Dharmapuri district administration have worked very well together supporting the single man’s effort.

Moreover, in this location, the Dharmapuri District Rural Development Agency has also built a barrage. The dam’s water supply is used to water the saplings that have been planted here. The sapling planting work was completed under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme on August 15, 2021, on Independence Day. A three-acre plot of ‘mini forest’ is also being grown in addition to this noble work- mango, guava, sapota, jackfruit, tamarind, teak, coconut, and drumstick trees are among more than 20 kinds planted here. In this area, birds have started to arrive in great numbers. The Biodiversity Programme also engages in a variety of initiatives.

Speaking to News18, Silambarasan said, “My panchayat is establishing basic needs like roads and drinking water facilities, thanks to the money generated from these trees. My panchayat has also been recognized as the best panchayat by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board and has received the Tamil Nadu Chief Achievement Award," he said.

Silambarasan added that the district administration has been asked to install amenities like a community well, borewell, and overhead water tank near where these trees are being planted, and he hopes that they would do so right now. According to Silambarasan, the mangoes harvested from the existing mango trees in these locations have been sold abroad, with the proceeds going toward costs and the panchayat fund.

