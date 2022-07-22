PaneerButterMasala Trends on Twitter, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor Joins the Party

Shashi Tharoor is known for his rich vocabulary that leaves people digging dictionaries. Tharoor routinely makes news by sharing the word of the day. However, this time, he has something else in the store.

The Congress MP recently joined the viral #PaneerButterMasala trend which went viral all across social media. It started when earlier this week, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the addition of 5 percent GST on pre-packed or pre-labeled food items.

This development led to memes being curated on paneer butter masala. Why? Because netizens think that the dish will become expensive after the imposition of new taxes.

Tagging Zomato food delivery service, one person wrote, “To dear @zomato and @Swiggy, I would like to inform you that I have stopped eating Paneer Butter Masala. So kindly stop sending me notification for ordering paneer. I can’t afford Paneer Butter Masala now #paneerbuttermasala #MEMES #GST #GSThike." Another person wrote, “I so want to make a joke on Paneer Butter Masala, but I’ll wait for #BabaSehgal to write a parody song on it." Here are a few tweets:

This is when Congress MP Shashi Tharoor joined the bandwagon as he tweeted, “I don’t know who comes up with these brilliant WhatsAPP forwards but this one skewers the folly of the GST as few jokes have!" Have a look:

This comes just a day after Tharoor was in news for sharing a word which is being used more than ever. The new word is “algospeak." It is used on “social media posts to avoid using another that algorithms may identify as “unsuitable or inappropriate, in order to bypass downranking by content moderation filters on social media platforms," the Kerala MP tweeted. Stating examples, he wrote, “Eg. using “unalive" rather than “dead."

While many were left amused, others believe that it has a reference to the recent unparliamentary words row. This is after the Union Government released a list of words deemed unfit for use in Parliament. “People rather resort to writing words something like “de@d". Using “unalive" should be interesting," one person wrote. Another mentioned, “Algospeak: Also the words uttered by a drunk best man before a catastrophic speech."

