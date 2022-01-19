Panelist Starts Dancing After Not Getting a Chance to Speak on TV Debate, Video Goes Viral

A panelist on a live TV debate on Republic Bangla channel broke into a dance after it appeared that she could not get a chance to speak. The panelist in question is environmental activist Roshni Ali, who was speaking on the channel during a debate on firecracker ban on Diwali. The segment called ‘Anirbaner Agnibaan’ last year saw a heated debate break out over the matter, where Ali, not being given a chance to speak amid the ruckus, broke out into sudden dance moves. The old clip is now going viral on Twitter. Ali had last year filed a PIL in the Calcutta High Court, seeking a ban on firecrackers amidst the pandemic, Times of India had reported. In the video, she can be seen making a case for a ban on firecrackers before the debate grows heated.

Ali, in the viral clip, links the bursting of firecrackers with the alleged dearth of medical oxygen amid the pandemic situation. In her petition in the Calcutta High Court, too, she had argued that bursting of firecrackers would increase environmental pollution, which in turn would further endanger the health of Covid-19 patients. On the TV debate, however, Ali did not get a chance to make her point and broke into dance purportedly as a tactic to grab attention so she could be allowed to speak.

The Supreme Court had, in November 2021, overturned the Calcutta High Court’s order banning firecrackers during the festival season, including Kali Puja, Diwali and Gurupurab, in view of air pollution and health condition of Covid-19 patients in home isolation. The top court had said that there “cannot be a blanket ban on firecrackers" and allowed green crackers in areas where the air quality is “moderate".

Twitter user ‘Elizabeth’ has shared the old video and it has once again gone viral. It had grabbed attention when the incident had originally occurred in 2021, as well.

It was also shared in November 2021.

While some found it funny, some others thought it was rather gutsy of her to break out her dance moves on national television.

Several states imposed a ban, either total or partial, on the sale and use of firecrackers during the Diwali festival last year. Some states had imposed a complete ban on sale and purchase of firecrackers, while some others had allowed green crackers.

