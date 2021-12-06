Pani Puri on Fire: Gujarat Street Vendor's Twist to Popular Street Food is Literally Lit

Instead of simply serving the crunchy snacks loaded with tangy water, the Gujarat vendor decided to light it up and serve the flaming food right into the customer’s mouth. Golgappa or pani puri is one of the most loved street foods in India. There is a difference of opinion about which state offers the best variety of this lip-smacking snack. While many vendors keep only one type of tamarind water, at places like Varanasi, you can devour pani puri with seven varieties of water. Now, taking the game to another level, a vendor in Gujarat is selling fire panipuri. In a video going viral, the vendor lights up a stuffed pani puri and places it in the customer’s mouth.

Instead of simply serving the crunchy snacks loaded with tangy water, the vendor decided to light it up and serve the flaming food right into the customer’s mouth. The stuffed panipuri has camphor in it, which added a fiery twist to it. The snack is now being compared with the fire paan, which is already quite famous in several parts of the country.

Advertisement

Watch the video:

The video was shared by food blogger Krupali Patel. In the caption of her post, she revealed that she tried the fire panipuri on the streets of Ahmedabad. While many mocked the concept of fire golgappa and the use of camphor to light the snack, others wanted to know if it was safe to eat.

We have often heard people asking the golgappa seller to make the water a bit spicy. One of the users in the comment section joked, “Tikha bola tha toh aag laga di dhuaa nikaal diya (asked for spicy, he straightway lit it up.)"

A bunch of users wanted to know the location so that they can also try and share their experiences.

Recently, a lot of food experiment videos are creating a buzz online. Fire golgappa still sounds fine, but there is no dearth of bizarre food combinations.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.