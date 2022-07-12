Route Diversion Leaves Passenger Panicked on Twitter, Railways Says 'Train Not Hijacked'

A recent tweet by a passenger about his train being “hijacked" created panic in the Indian Railways. This happened on Sunday whe the Karnataka Sampark Kranti Express was diverted between Majri Junction and Sitafal Mandi. When Krushna Behera realised that the train is not following the usual route, he got worried. He posted on Twitter and tagged the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) and the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Secunderabad.

Krushna wrote, in a now-deleted tweet, “Dear IRCTC official DRM Secunderabad train no-12650 has been hijacked please help!!!!" and ended his tweet with the hashtags “train hijacked, help".

Alarmed by Krushna’s complaint, the Railways Seva Kendra was quick enough to respond and asked him to share the details of the train along with his contact number. The Seva Kendra provided the passenger with the helpline number and a mail id to raise the concerns for speedy redressal. The Railway Police was also asked to look into the matter.

Soon the official Twitter handle of the RPF in Secunderabad clarified all doubts and replied to Krushna that the train has been diverted. The tweet read, “The train is not hijacked. Train is diverted. Don’t get panic."

https://twitter.com/rpfscr/status/1546108784996540416?s=20&t=HIgjxOuy940-si_4j4T8eQ

The whole issue then blew up online. Many users were infuriated with the passenger for spreading such rumours. Some of them also criticized the Indian Railways for not informing the passengers before diverting the train from its route.

One user wrote, “Can you book him for acting negligently, spreading rumors, and causing panic in public? At least put a hefty fine on him. If he is not on the train, then the complaint should be directed to the cyber-crime unit. Don’t let these people go scot-free. He claimed to be hijacked."

Another commented, “Why? Since when trains divert without announcing, it is not natural for passengers to panic?"

Apart from sparking a meme fest in the comments section, Krushna’s tweet garnered innumerable laughing emoticons.

