'Paper Man of Rourkela' Creates Guinness World Record by Collecting 5,000 Newspapers

Shashank Shekhar Das is known as the Paper Man of Rourkela, and for good reason. He has collected 4,952 newspapers from 142 countries in 94 languages, and earned a place in Guinness World Records. Shashank travelled to various places to collect the newspapers and have now built a library for them.

His journey began when he was working in print media in 2000. “I used to see people collect paper cuttings for information. This inspired me to collect newspapers of that time and preserve them. Slowly, others encouraged me to collect more and I held a newspaper exhibition eventually." Shashank works in a private firm in Odisha.

Earlier, Odisha’s Mrutyunjay Nayak, nicknamed Subham, has featured in the Indian Book of Record and set a Kalam World Book record at the mere age of two years and nine months. This is because of his unique ability to name several countries, Union Territories, capitals, cities and continents, in the span of only a few seconds. He set the two records on account of his sharp memory and intelligence, drawing praises from all quarters.

Another child, a six-year-old girl from Odisha made it to India Book of Records by chanting 108 spiritual mantras within 24 minutes and 50 seconds. D Sai Shreyansi from Jagatsinghpur district is the granddaughter of prominent educationist Rashmi Ranjan Mishra of Taradapada village. In another case, a youth from Odisha earned an Exclusive World Record by making a miniature of Lord Jagannath and his siblings using neem wood, and the smallest idol of Buddha in wax. He has expertise in making miniatures in wax and wood. Rakesh Kumar Patra, a native of Nathasahi village under Jajpur Sadar block of Jajpur district, has been highly praised for his unique skill. Rakesh earned accolades for his miniature works of art including a 3.5 cm wax statue of Lord Buddha and 0.5 cm idols of Lord Jagannath and his siblings carved out of neem wood. He has carved the “smallest wax statue of Lord Buddha" and etched his name in the Exclusive World Records for creating the same.

