'Paradise': IAS Officer's Video Offers Stunning Glimpse of Changlang in Arunachal Pradesh

IAS officer's video of Changlang district in Arunachal Pradesh shows stunning alpine meadows and orchid trails.

Last Updated: October 18, 2022, 15:49 IST

Arunachal Pradesh, India

The video offers a breathtaking glimpse of Changlang region. (Credits: Twitter/@SunnySinghIAS)
IAS officer Sunny K Singh shared a video of the captivating beauty of Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district. The clip offered a breathtaking glimpse of Namdapha National Park and Tiger Reserve showed colourful butterflies, majestic elephants and horses and pristine lakes and waterfalls. It also showed the natural beauty of the picturesque Vijaynagar and Mugaphi with all their greenery, mountains and cotton candy clouds.

Singh captioned the video: ‘"Captivating Landscape"

1st Mugafi Expedition by Changlang Dist Admin.

Mugafi’s Profile

-4050M (13288 ft) high

-30 km trek from Vijaynagar

-Alpine Meadows

-Orchid trails

-Botanical paradise

-Birding heaven.’

The rest of India might be gradually waking up to the beauty and biodiversity in the northeastern states of the country. “I would say Vijaynagar is just a paradise ❤️. It’s a big opportunity coming for the Vijaynagar residents as well Arunachal Govt. to boost tourism in Changlang District, because Vijaynagar has been isolated more than a decade due to lack of proper road connectivity, internet, etc," a Twitter user wrote.

Some people also seemed interested in visiting.

Although there are many famous places to visit in Arunachal Pradesh, Roing is another one of its notable landscapes. Located in Lower Dibang Valley, Roing is known for its attractive sites like lush hills, deep valleys of the Himalayas, archaeological sites, rivers, waterfalls, deep gorges, and serene lakes.

The Centre has approved two new tourist circuits for Arunachal Pradesh to boost tourism in the northeastern state, officials said last month, as per a PTI report.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here

