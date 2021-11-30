Parag Agrawal Spammed With Most Desi Requests After He Becomes Twitter CEO

In 1997, Bollywood singer and music composer Adnan Sami released a song titled and with the main lyrics being “Thori si toh lift karade" (give me a little bit of a lift). Almost 25 years later, most Indians on Twitter felt the same way as an Indian-origin man, Parag Agrawal, became CEO of Twitter. With Jack Dorsey announcing that he was resigning as the CEO of Twitter late on Monday night, Twitter’s board elected the company’s CTO Parag Agrawal as the new CEO. Taking on the new role as Twitter’s CEO, Agrawal said, “I look forward to building on everything we have accomplished under Jack’s leadership and I am incredibly energized by the opportunities ahead. By continuing to improve our execution, we will deliver tremendous value for our customers and shareholders as we reshape the future of public conversation."

For Indians, however, they saw another person up there with Satya Nadella and Sundar Pichai and truly felt that this was just your ‘Sharma ji ka beta’ and with a personal touch to their replies, started tweeting at Parag Agrawal to ‘increase their reach’ and ‘get them a blue tick.’

And it wasn’t just Parag - People on Twitter made their way to his wife, Vineeta’s, Twitter account, and sent her the same requests, if not more.

Parag Agrawal did his Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science and Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay. After passing out from IIT Bombay, he got his Ph.D. in Computer Science from Stanford University. Parag worked at held leadership positions at Microsoft Research and Yahoo Research. In October 2011, he joined Twitter. Parag then became Twitter’s first Distinguished Engineer due to his work across revenue and consumer engineering. Parag’s work at Twitter at huge impact on the re-acceleration of audience growth in 2016 and 2017, as per Twitter. In October 2018, Twitter made Parag the CTO of the company. As CTO, Parag has been responsible for the Company’s technical strategy, leading work to improve development velocity while advancing the state of Machine Learning across the company.

