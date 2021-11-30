Parag Agrawal, Twitter's New CEO, Has 'Tips' Open on His Profile and Nobody Knows Why

After former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey stepped down and Indian-origin Parag Agrawal replaced him as company boss, the latter shot to social media popularity. His followers increased exponentially, old tweets were dug up and his Twitter handle was flooded with bizarre requests from Desis. In the midst of all this, some Twitter users noticed an icon on his Twitter handle apart from your regular DM, “follow" and “more" buttons. For those who are unfamiliar, the extra icon on Agrawal’s handle is Twitter’s Tips feature. It lets you add links to a third party payment service through which those who want to support you can send you money or Bitcoin. Why does the CEO of Twitter, no less, have this option still open? Is it just a relic from the past and Agrawal hasn’t had time to remove it yet? Your guess is as good as ours and everybody knows that the good people on Twitter like to guess.

That Twitter user may not have (at the time of writing this article) returned with an answer, but Twitter’s Help Center can give you all the details you want to know about the Tips option. It states that it’s a common practice for Twitter users asking for donations to link their Venmo or other third party payment platforms in their tweets. This feature is aimed at making it easier to send and receive donations. Some of the target groups for the Tips option include content creators, or fundraisers, or simply someone who might be in need of support. The Help Center states that it can also be used to “thank someone for making you laugh". Which demographic does the Twitter CEO fall in? Only time may tell.

Going by the user’s Twitter name, Guruprasad, he could potentially be a Desi following the developments. Indians have had a ball ever since the news broke, with half of them flooding “Parag Bhai" with requests and the other half frantically searching up his salary and IIT Bombay ranking. The memers, obviously, were being their memer selves. As Agrawal became CEO, he wrote, “I look forward to building on everything we have accomplished under Jack’s leadership and I am incredibly energized by the opportunities ahead. By continuing to improve our execution, we will deliver tremendous value for our customers and shareholders as we reshape the future of public conversation."

