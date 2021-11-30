Parag Agrawal's 10-Year-old Tweet on First Day as Twitter Employee is Making Desis Proud

The Internet never forgets: be it good, bad, or the ugly. But in some cases, the Internet digs. So when Parag Agrawal replaced Jack Dorsey as the new CEO of Twitter on Monday, the Twitterverse instantly got to work. What did they dig and discover? Agrawal’s “first" tweet as the new employee of the bluebird app. “Looks like I might enjoy this job. #BallmerPeak @ Twitter," Twitter’s CTO turned CEO Agarwal tweeted in a post dated back to October 4, 2011. The tweet also linked to a post to his now-dormant Instagram account which showed a bottle of celebratory liquid along with a note placed on a desk that simply read: “Welcome Parag!"

So was this actually his first update after his new job at Twitter? A quick glance at Agrawal’s LinkedIn profile does indicate that he had joined the microblogging site Twitter in October 2011 as “Distinguished Software Engineer"- something that matches the timeline of his now-viral tweet.

As for the Internet, proud folks congratulated him under his 10-year-old tweet (and the Insta post) with some interesting messages.

“Bhai, tu to 11 saal me CEO ban gaya. Wonderful Journey. 👏👏 Apne desh ko mat bhoolna kabhi :)," wrote one.

“There was a message in that bottle. The genie is out…"

Earlier, Dorsey shared the screengrab of his exit email that chronicled his journey as the co-founder of Twitter while writing highly of his successor Agrawal and his new role at the company that he birthed in 2006.

“I’ve decided to leave Twitter because I believe the company is ready to move on from its founders. My trust in Parag as Twitter’s CEO is deep. His work over the past 10 years has been transformational. I’m deeply grateful for his skill, heart, and soul. It’s his time to lead," said Dorsey.

Taking on the new role as Twitter’s CEO, Agrawal said, “I look forward to building on everything we have accomplished under Jack’s leadership and I am incredibly energized by the opportunities ahead. By continuing to improve our execution, we will deliver tremendous value for our customers and shareholders as we reshape the future of public conversation."

