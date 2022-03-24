Paralysed Man in Germany Asks for Beer with His Thoughts Using Brain Implant

A completely paralysed German man could communicate for the first time in years as doctors implanted a mind-reading chip inside his brain. Notably, among the requests he made, one was to give him some beer. According to a report by Daily Mail, the 36-year-old man has been suffering from a disorder called amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The disease affects the brain and nerves that are responsible for movement of the patient. As the condition progressed in the German man, he was left in a completely ‘locked-in’ state in February 2019. However, a surgically inserted implant proved a boon for him as he could finally communicate. The man had undergone a surgery where surgeons implanted two small electrodes measuring 3.2mm square each, into his motor cortex. The motor cortex is the part of the brain that is responsible for movement in a person’s body.

Following the surgery, the man was kept under observation for two months where medics monitored his brain activity. As part of training him, the man was told to think about moving his body parts. Medics also trained the man to respond to ‘yes’ or ‘no’ questions by thinking about specific movements.

Subsequently, medics then applied the system to a spelling programme that allowed the man to communicate words and ideas. Initially, the man could type one character in a minute by using his thinking ability. Gradually, as the man got used to the technology, he began to convey short phrases and could even spell his name. The man soon started using the system to make requests and improve his care. Reportedly, he once asked for some beer through his feeding tube while on another occasion he conveyed to his son that ‘I love my cool son.’

Elucidating the successful implant in the man, the medics have published their findings in the Natural Communications journal. Notably, the man’s parents had approached the medics after reading about their experiment work with ALS patients. The man had also given his consent to the surgery through eye movements before he was locked-in.

