Paralysed Man Tweets Using Brain Implant that Converts Thoughts into Text

In an exciting development for people whose mobility have been affected due to various conditions, a man paralysed due to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) tweeted his thoughts using a brain–computer interface (BCI). A chip implanted on his brain helped him achieve this feat. Philip received the endovascular Stentrode BCI in April 2020 following progressive paralysis caused by ALS which left him unable to engage in work-related or other independent activities. For 30 minutes, Philip O’Keefe took over the Twitter account of Thomas Oxley, the CEO of Synchron, an endovascular BCI. His first tweet was: “hello, world! Short tweet. Monumental progress." In his next tweet, he said: “no need for keystrokes or voices. I created this tweet just by thinking it." Netizens were awestruck by this new technology and asked Philip various questions. When asked what the world should know about him, Philip replied that he was just a regular guy who was given an opportunity and that it’s been quite an amazing journey. Here are the tweets:

BCI was recently in the news after a paralysed man ‘wrote’ out his thoughts with the help of a brain implant. A report published by Howard Hughes Medical Institute says that researchers have, for the first time, decoded the neural signals associated with writing letters, and then displayed typed versions of these letters in real time. The innovation could, with further development, let people with paralysis rapidly type without using their hands. The scientists identified the sensory signals produced by the man’s brain when he tried to write letters, and translated them into text on screen by using an algorithm. This experiment has been published in Nature journal.

According to Synchron, there are three components in the setup that helps the patient translate his thoughts into text. The first one is the node that records brain signals from the motor cortex and provides wireless transmission of raw data to the external devices, the second one is the the axon that wirelessly detects raw brain signals from the node and translates them into standardised digital commands, and the last one is a software called brain.io which uses translated brain activity to control apps and devices.

Brain–computer interfaces (BCIs) can restore communication to people who have lost the ability to move or speak. So far, a major focus of BCI research has been on restoring gross motor skills, such as reaching and grasping or point-and-click typing with a computer cursor.

