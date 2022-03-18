Paranormal Activity: US Couple Claim that They Captured Ghost of Ex-Tenant on CCTV

A couple from the US claimed that they have proof of ‘afterlife’ after capturing a footage of a ‘ghost’ roaming at their house at night. As per the Mirror, Joey and Amy Radke from Minnesota believes that the image which captured on their CCTV is a spirit of a former tenant who had died in their home. However they have warned that their house was haunted by ‘demonic entities’ before they moved in a couple of years ago. It is said that the couple had ignored the ‘demonic’ warning that they were told about before. The couple said that they always felt quite comfortable until they looked at their CCTV.

The couple had set the CCTV is to keep an eye on their pets. As per Ladbible, Joey and his partner saw a ‘spectral figure with bouffant hair’ clad in a nightgown. When Joey and his partner had done some investigation about the figure, it is revealed that the figure could be that of an elderly lady who passed away in the house years ago. When the lady was carried out by paramedics, she was wearing her nightie.

“The video is like something from Paranormal Activity. When I saw it, I just thought ‘oh my God’. I was creeped out. We took it to my brother-in-law’s house to get it up on the TV and we could make out a woman with bouffant hair, like a beehive," Joey was quoted as saying by The Mirror.

“A woman died in our bedroom many years ago. The neighbours say she was taken out by paramedics in her nightgown and in the video, you can see the figure is wearing a nightie. The person we’re renting from said they thought they felt a presence and the previous renter said they saw demonic entities, shadows and something watching her while she was sleeping. I’m starting to notice things now because I’m more aware," he added.

