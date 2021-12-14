‘Parasite’ Actress Park So Dam Diagnosed With Papillary Thyroid Cancer

Park So Dam, who shot to fame with her dergone surgery after she was diagnosed with papillary thyroid cancer, according to an official statement released by her agency. The South Korean actress, due to the surgery, was forced to skip the promotions of her upcoming film ‘Special Delivery’ which is going to be premiered on January 12. Reportedly, Park So Dam was advised by her doctors to go for the surgery after it was revealed through a regular health examination that she has been suffering from papillary thyroid cancer. The actress also expressed dismay over not being able to join the promotions of ‘Special Delivery’ and failing to meet her massive fan following before the premiere of the film. Through the statement, Park asserted that although she is recovering and cannot travel for the promotions, she will still be cheering for the premiere of her film and hopes to meet everyone in good health after fully recovering from the surgery.

“We once again express gratitude to the “Special Delivery" actors and production team who are also overcoming a difficult situation together with everyone who supports “Special Delivery" and actress Park So Dam. Actress Park So Dam will focus on recovery in order to greet everyone in good health in the future, and her agency Artist Company will also do our best for the actress to recover her health," read the statement released by her agency through a Korean tabloid ‘Soompi’.

Advertisement

Pak So Dam gained global fame as her film ‘Parasite’ directed by Bong Joon-ho was given the Oscar in 2020 in various categories like ‘Best Picture’, ‘Best Director’, ‘Best Film Editing’ and ‘Best original Screenplay’ amongst others.

The South-Korean actress will next appear in ‘Special Delivery’ which is a crime-action film revolving around Eun Ha, a driver who is skilled at delivering anything worth money.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.