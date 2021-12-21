Food Blogger Makes Parle-G Barfi Fried in Desi Ghee and Netizens are Asking 'Why'

From Maggie laddoo to chocolate momo to every street food being unnecessarily loaded with cheese and butter, 2021 had seen enough of disgusting innovations and experimentation with food. Right when the year was about to end, a Delhiite added another recipe to the bizarre list, a barfi made by Parle-G biscuits. Karan Singhal, a food blogger from Delhi, took to his Instagram handle to share a video on how to make “Desi Ghee mein fried Parle-G ki barfi." Through the video, Karan explains step-by-step the ingredients to use and the process to make his recipe.

Since being shared, the video garnered more than 80 thousand likes on Instagram with more than thousand people commenting mostly to express their disgust over the sickening recipe. Meanwhile, some were curious to try it on their own.

In the video, Karan starts with frying a few Parle-G biscuits in desi ghee till they turn brown and then proceeds to grind them to make a paste. He then mixes some milk along with some milk powder in a bowl and pours it into a pan containing sugar and water. At the end, he heats both mixtures together in the pan till it gains a barfi-like consistency.

The viewers on Instagram felt repulsive watching the recipe with one user writing, “Aisa kyun karte ho sir aap (why do you do such things, sir)," while another warned everyone to never try it at home. Some users appreciated Karan’s efforts and wrote ,"Nice idea, I will try it for sure."

The video even did rounds on Twitter, too, where people were quite sickened and responded with memes trolling the food blogger for his recipe.

Earlier too, people were taken aback by some outrageous recipes. As pandemic forced people inside their homes, many resorted to innovative recipes and while some turned out to be delicious, most were cursed.

