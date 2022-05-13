Party Turns into Chaos After Man Dressed as Dinosaur Scares Living Daylights out of Kids

Surprise birthday parties are usually a delight for people as they get to see so much effort that has been put in to make it happen by the people they love. However, expecting kids to react the same way can backfire. A TikTok user uploaded a viral video proving the same recently. The fifteen-second clip shows a man dressed as a dinosaur entering a birthday party but things turn south when the reaction of the kids isn’t as expected. Instead of cheering for him, the children get scared and the whole party turns into chaos. The man, in the dinosaur costume, can be seen running towards the children. Some kids can also be heard screaming for help in the video. The now-viral clip has a text saying – “We hired a dinosaur to show up at my son’s birthday party. It didn’t go as planned lol".

A user shared it on Twitter with the caption – “I’m laughing way too hard at this." The video has gotten over 2 lakh views on Twitter.

Ethan Sacks, who is known for writing comics based on the famous Star Wars movies, replied saying – “My cousin had a similar chaotic result at his son’s birthday party in the late 90s when he hired a performer in a Barney costume. Picture an eight-foot-tall purple T-Rex! Kids were crying, running and screaming, and trying to hide behind their parents."

Another wrote, “Your party planners were so preoccupied with whether or not they could … they didn’t stop to think if they should."

