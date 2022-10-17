'Passed Vibe Check': Customers' Reactions to Hairdresser Kissing Their Foreheads is Wholesome

Simple acts of friendship and compassion can do a lot to help someone. Through the years, a lot of hair stylists have gained notoriety for their distinctive service methods. However, this hairdresser is famous not for his haircuts but for a simple act that makes his customers feel special. Recently a video of a hairdresser kissing his clients on the forehead as he was doing his job has gone viral on the internet.

A hairstylist by the name of Bryan originally posted the footage that Pubity shared on Instagram. Bryan can be seen giving his clients tender forehead kisses in the little video. Everyone appeared unconcerned and giggled at Bryan’s action. The wording in the video says, “Everyone passed the vibe check". “What a wholesome video", reads the post’s caption. Watch the viral video below.

Advertisement

The video has received over 11.8 million views, over 836k likes and more than 5000 comments. Social media users were left in awe after watching the video and soon took to the comment section to reveal what they thought about it. One of the users wrote, “I wonder how many of those guys secretly needed that? Even tho NONE would probably admit to it". Another user wrote, “Sometimes a kiss in the head is all we need, men need to be more compassionate and loving towards each other, there’s nothing sus about it". A third user wrote, “That’s what I like to see". The fourth user wrote, “Omggg it looks like every one of them needed that extra unexpected love. This is ‘lovely’ masculinity". One more said, “I wish my barber loved me this much"

What do you about this video?

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here