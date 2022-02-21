Passenger Plane Traces 'Relax' With Flight Path Near Ukraine Border Amid Russia Tension

Tensions are rising between Russia and Ukraine with each day passing. The two nations are on the verge of war. Amid the simmering agitation, a passenger flight used its call sign and tried to virtually “relax” the tension. A 23-year-old Airbus A321 used ‘RELAX’ as its call sign under Air Moldova and took off from Chisinau, the capital of Moldova. As it took off, the Air Moldova plane took to an unusual journey-cum-mission and stayed in the air for one hour and 38 minutes writing “RELAX” in the air with its flight path on February 17. As the plane drew the word relax with its path, roughly 60,000 people witnessed the word-forming on the flight-tracking website, flightradar24.com. The attempt at the 128-kilometer-wide skywriting by the plane belonging to the national airlines of Ukraine’s southern neighbor, Moldova, was like a call for everyone to relax and not nudge towards a full-blown war.

Netizens used social media to share what they were witnessing, and the social media space was quite impressed by this unique way of instilling peace between the nations. One user gave a “good shoutout” to the airbus flying over Moldova.

Another user was apparently laughing out loud seeing the flight trying to pull off ‘RELAX’ in the air.

One user confessed her obsession with what the flight was trying to do.

This user tipped his hat for the “guy from Moldova writing ‘Relax.’”

The two nations were at a standoff which is now gradually diluting as Russian president Vladimir Putin announced that there will be a partial withdrawal of the troops from the border.

However, despite the partial withdrawal, US President Joe Biden claimed that there are roughly 1,50,000 Kremlin troops still deployed between the two nations. Citing the situation between Russia-Ukraine borders, military analysts are taking Russia's withdrawal move with a pinch of salt.

