Pastry Chef's 'Chocolate Phoenix' With 2,000 Feathers Wows the Internet

A little too much chocolate is always the perfect amount. Doubtlessly, this pastry chef is winning the Internet with his 2,000 feathered “chocolate phoenix". Capturing the entire process, Amaury Guichon begins the clips with melted chocolate poured onto the kitchen slab. He begins by creating the phoenix’s body, before finally moving to create its head. But it is the 2,000 feathers that he meticulously places around the mythical bird that has stunned the Internet. Adding beautiful yellow-orange hues to the phoenix makes it even more breathtaking! Take a peek at the beautiful chocolate creation here:

Social media users were in awe of the amount of time, effort, and dedication this must have taken on Amaury’s behalf. Many remarked they loved watching all his creations and to some, this might be one of their favourites. An Instagram user commented, “Can we see a blooper reel just to know that he is human? These are always magnificent." Another user commented, “At this point, Pokémon would be easy for him."

Meanwhile, Potterheads gathered in the comment section witnessing the uncanny resemblance between this “chocolate phoenix" and Albus Dumbledore’s phoenix–Fawkes, from the Harry Potter series. They politely let Amaury know that Dumbledore had sent an owl requesting him to return his phoenix. A third user wrote, “The real ones will recognize Dumbledore’s companion Fawkes (Fumsec in French version)."

Chef Amaury Guichon is renowned for his intricate chocolate artwork. He has amassed over 9 million followers waiting eagerly to witness his next creation. Some of his most impressive works on social media include a lifesize giraffe more than 8 feet tall, a giant squid with a rusty anchor, a spinning Ferris Wheel, and a safe filled with “gold bars"! Chef Amaury runs his own culinary school, The Pastry Academy by Amaury Guichon in Las Vegas. He also has a Netflix series called “School of Chocolate" which streamed in 2021.

