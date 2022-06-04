'Pathetic': Man Claims He Found Chicken Piece in Coffee Ordered Via Zomato

A man was baffled when the coffee he ordered from a coffee house via Zomato had a piece of chicken in it. After the incident, he brought his ordeal to light on Twitter. The user named Sumit Saurabh, on June 3, shared a picture of the coffee he ordered from a joint called Third Wave India through Zomato.

Sharing the picture, Sumit, in the caption, narrated, “Ordered coffee from Zomato, Third Wave India, this is too much! Chicken piece in coffee. Pathetic. My association with you officially ended today."

Here’s the tweet:

In the subsequent tweet, Sumit shared a screengrab of the conversation he had with Zomato Support. As Sumit claims, Zomato resorted to offering a free pro plus membership as compensation for the mishap. “After doing this blunder, Zomato is offering me free pro membership. Dear Zomato, you cannot buy everyone after doing these blunders. You do not deserve me," he wrote in the caption.

The coffee joint reached out to Sumit and apologised for the incident. Take a look:

Sumit shared another event that occurred during Navratri when he was delivered a chicken biryani, however, he ordered the veg option. “Same thing happened during Navratri. And same excuse that they cannot do anything, it is the restaurant’s fault. But now it’s enough," Sumit said.

Netizens were vivid with their reactions to the chicken-piece-in-coffee incident. So much so that it sparked a full-fledged debate on whose fault it actually was. “My guess is the guy packing the coffee was munching on chicken on the side. Regardless, totally unacceptable," wrote one user.

Another user highlighted the bizarre possibility of that happening “unless it is deliberately done."

Archer Jayalakshmi Sarikonda wrote, “Oops! I was planning to visit their outlet tomorrow and found this."

Some users sided with Zomato on the issue.

Reacting to Sumit’s tweet, many shared their ordeals.

Zomato has been under hot waters for several other blunders associated with the food, packaging, and delivery. One of the infamous incidents was when a Zomato delivery guy was caught on camera eating food meant for delivery.

