Patriarchy or Love? Twitter Thread Discusses Why Desi Mothers Eat Last

A Twitter user started a conversation around how mothers in desi households eat last. Though things are changing slowly, we still have mothers who serve the whole family before she eats. Sometimes, she ends up eating less than others or a cold meal. The responses to the tweet showed that the younger generation is trying to change up things. A few felt that it’s an Indian tradition and mother’s love.

“People say ‘Ladies first, but my mom eats at last."

“I wont have that at my place, always encourage my wife and mom to eat first. Cant have it any other way."

“All women eat last. That too alone. Because sasural walon ko roti fuli huyi garam garam chahiye!"

“I eat with her at Last."

“May be you follow the same after your marriage and having kids. It is Indian Tradition/ culture."

“That’s mother’s love. My mom used to get up at 4 am to prepare breakfast and lunch for 4 of kids, my dad n herself. But used have her breakfast with lunch at 4 pm. Making sure, that dinner is ready for us by 8 pm. It’s her love n dedication for the family. Moms are true gift."

“We always eat together. Sometimes us kids eat earlier but my parents always eat together. They wait for each other."

“I don’t remember if this has happened in my house.

Either she eats with us or no one’s having..we wait:)"

“Deep, I have seen that myself in almost all the households, and even if we insist mother’s to eat before ,they refuse. I think it’s the soft and caring trait of women that stops her to eat before in order to avoid scarcity of food to the last person eating. Mother’s are Great."

What do you think of this practice?

