Pawri Girl to Kim Kardashian's Met Gala Outfit, Memes That Got Us Through 2021

The year 2021 may have felt like it was still hanging on the coattails of 2020 and the myriad effects of the coronavirus pandemic, but the internet was the saviour for many of us, especially the hilarious memes. Many memes were born out of television series, public events, and viral videos. Let us take a look at some of the top trending memes of 2021:

Bernie Sanders at the inauguration ceremony:

The year started with the American politician’s peculiar picture from the Inauguration ceremony of US President Joe Biden. Sanders’s picture became the first viral meme of 2021 as he attended the high profile political event wearing one of the most practical outfits. The 80-year-old Democrat Senator from Vermont became the epitome of introverts at a party as he attended the event wearing a simple oversized winter coat and mittens. He sat in the audience with his hands crossed, slouching in his chair as he witnessed the ceremony. Sanders’ picture from the event was photoshopped to some of the wildest locations.

Pawri Girl Meme

In the Indian subcontinent, the Pawri girl meme became a viral sensation after a video of Pakistani influencer Dananeer Mobeen was converted into a spoof song by music composer Yashraj Mukhate. The viral phrase used by Mobeen to mock the accent of South Asian diaspora living overseas became the subject or the punchline of several memes:

Weeknd at Superbowl

The Weeknd’s performance at Super Bowl Halftime Show in February also gave rise to a viral meme. The Canadian singer performed Can’t Feel My Face, while walking around a maze of funhouse mirrors surrounded by bright lights. What made the performance so meme-worthy was the angle of the camera which was attached noticeably close to the singer’s face. The way the performance was filmed was so messy that it sparked the creation of a new meme. Netizens turned the clip into a GIF and reimagined The Weeknd in similar frantic scenarios they have been in.

Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey

One of the most sensational interviews of the year was given by Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle. However, it was Oprah’s reaction to Meghan’s revelations about the British monarchy and the firm that left that triggered a memefest. There were several moments from the interview where Oprah’s candid reactions were just too irresistible to be memed.

Wanda Vision

One of the blockbuster series from Marvel Studios, Wanda Vision made its debut on Disney+ this year. Every week a new episode of the mini-series dropped and the show inspired not just one, but several meme trends that took over our Twitter timelines. Agnes Harkness played by Kathryn Hahn gave the fans a meme when a clip from Episode 3 “Now In Color" featured a moment where her character did an exaggerated wink. The clip became a go-to reaction meme for fans to use with jokes about something that is an obvious lie or exaggeration.

Some of the other trending memes of this year were:

Kim Kardashian’s outfit at Met Gala:

The red flag meme:

Squid Game memes:

Jal Lijiye memes:

Which of the memes helped you get through 2021?

Which of the memes helped you get through 2021?