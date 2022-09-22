'Pawri Hori Hai' Girl Dananeer Mobeen Releases Cover of Chupke Se, Leaves Internet Impressed

The Pawri Hori Hai meme fame Dananeer Mobeen has once again hit the headlines for her exceptional singing prowess. Just days ago, the Pakistani influencer took to Instagram to share a video of her crooning a hit Bollywood number, Chupke Se. Featuring from the movie, Saathiya, the music video of the track captures the sizzling romance of the lead actors Rani Mukerji and Vivek Oberoi. Penned by Gulzar, Chupke Se has received the melodious vocals of Sadhana Sargam in collaboration with Murtuza and Qadir. Meanwhile, Grammy-winning artist AR Rahman has composed the popular number.

Now, Dananeer Mobeen attempted the cover of Chupke Se in her own style which has impressed netizens. In the clip, the ‘Pawri Hori Hai’ sensation can be seen sitting on a bed, donning a greyish casual outfit. She recites the lyrics as dim music plays in the background. While sharing the video online, Mobeen stated that Chupke Se is one of her favourite songs and hence she wanted to give it a go. She wrote, “Chupke se. I absolutely loved this song and wanted to give it a try. P.s main professional singer nahi hun toh please no hate (PS: I am not a professional singer so please no hate)."

Take a look at the video below:

Within 5 days, the Instagram reel has garnered over a lakh likes on the photo-sharing application. Meanwhile, a barrage of fans has taken to the comment section of the post to laud the Pakistani influencer. While one wrote, “Your voice is so so beautiful toh hate karne ka koi chance hi nahi banta (Your voice is so beautiful that there’s no reason to hate)," another added, “Coke studio (a celebrity singing show) wants to know your location." Meanwhile, a slew of red heart emoticons has also flooded the comment section of the post.

For those unaware, Dananeer Mobeen became an overnight sensation for her iconic ‘Pawri Hori Hai’ video which became one of the most viral meme trends of 2021. In the clip, Mobeen was seen hanging out with her friends but it was iconic dialogue and accent that spread like wildfire on social media. She said, “Yeh hum hai, yeh humari car hain, aur yeh hamari pawri (party) hori hai". The viral clip gave rise to a viral meme fest which was joined by several famous celebrities.

