'Pawsome' News! UK Launches 'DogTV' Channel That Will Cater Exclusively to Canines

Humans and dogs are a great bond. A dog in the family is never a pet but a member of the clan. So, naturally, it is the responsibility of the human member of the family to take care of things that are associated with dogs’ well-being and overall care. And it turns out, humans have done their job pretty responsibly.

Apart from the myriad amenities that are now available for the canines, another exciting thing has taken its place. Now, even dogs have their own channel to watch. Gone are the days when your tail-wagging companion used to sit with you while you binge on your favourite shows. Now, there might arise a situation where your dog might throw a fit in case your shows overlap.

DogTV, first launched in California in 2012, is a channel made solely for your canine companion and offers a variety of programs that suit the senses of dogs. Since dogs are not able to perceive colours like us, they are more attentive to motion. The programs offered by the channel are educational, stimulating, and relaxing.

The venture that is gaining traction with time is brought into existence after extensive research and development efforts which factored in a lot of aspects related to dogs and their behaviour. The study included the physiology and psychology of these furry animals and the pattern pertaining to their moods and needs. The channel is a platform where solutions to conditions like anxiety, loneliness, separation, and stress are provided through audio and visual mediums.

The channel also includes programs for the owners, where they can learn new ways to lead a better life with their beloved pets. The channel recently made its way to the United Kingdom, travelling all the way from the United States of America. The subscriber count is increasing, and soon, it is expected to become mainstream in other countries, too, including India.

