Paytm Clarifies Viral Video of Kid Stealing Money by Sneakily Scanning FASTag is Fake

Paytm has an issued an clarification regarding the safety of its FASTag after a video alleging a scam went viral on social media. The viral video showed a kid siphoning off money by sneakily scanning a Paytm FASTag on a car on the pretext of cleaning the windshield. The person in the video claimed that it was a new scam and that he had faced it multiple times before. The video was since debunked by news organisations, including Times of India. An ethical hacker told the publication that such an operation was not possible. Boomlive found out that the people in the video are actors who have played several different roles before.

Now, taking to Twitter, Paytm branded the video as fake. “A video is spreading misinformation about Paytm FASTag that incorrectly shows a smartwatch scanning FASTag. As per NETC guidelines, FASTag payments can be initiated only by authorised merchants, onboarded after multiple rounds of testing. Paytm FASTag is completely safe & secure," it stated.

“The simplest argument is - if this worked at all, why would someone risk an affair pretending to wash car & scan? He would just walk into mass parking lots and do scans one by one without getting noticed," one Twitter user commented. “Whoever made it shoild be arrested. They can be identified in video. Amd if this scanning of Paytm FASTag was possible by this watch method, that could be done on parked vehicles too.. so obviously fake [sic]" wrote another.

Misinformation is rampant on social media and one should be cautious in their consumption of news.

