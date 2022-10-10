Pchum Ben, The Annual Cambodian Festival, Honours The Dead By Opening The Gates of Hell

Cambodia has beaten all other nations to be the champion of the most innovative rituals ever. Every year, Cambodia celebrates a festival that sees the gates of Hell flung open to feed the ghosts of evil spirits for 15 days.

The Pchum Ben festival allows families in the country to honour and feed their long line of ancestors. Also known as the Khmer Festival of the Ancestors, the event occurs once every year between September and October months. This time of the year marks the 10th month of the Khmer Lunar calendar.

According to The Mirror, the gates of Hell are open throughout the fifteen days and hungry ghosts roam around among the living. Like the Mexican festival “Dia de Los Muertos" shown in the Disney animated film “Coco", the festival is all about honouring the dead.

The ghosts roam around in graveyards and temples, looking for a good meal made by their relatives. It is believed that if the living doesn’t honour them, they face consequences too. A well-fed spirit is said to bring good fortune to the family but an empty-stomached one will return to Hell at the end of the festival and pass on its suffering to the living relatives.

The unique festival sees the Southeast Asian country’s families offering food for up to seven generations of ancestors. People wake up early in the morning to prepare dishes before sunrise. The spirits do not like sunlight. Therefore, even if a single ray of sunlight appears, it is considered too late to make an offering.

A monk in Cambodia’s capital Phnom Penh, Om Sam Ol said – “It is believed that some of the dead receive punishment for their sins and burn in hell - they suffer a lot and are tortured there. Hell is far from people; those souls and spirits cannot see the sun; they have no clothes to wear, no food to eat." He further added, “Phchum Ben is the period when those spirits receive offerings from their living relatives and perhaps gain some relief - relatives consecrate and dedicate food and other offerings to them."

