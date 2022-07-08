Penguins Refuse to Eat Cheaper Fish in Japan Aquarium amid Record Inflation

Inflation is bad enough but this one strange thing that is happening at Japan’s Hakone-en aquarium has shown that humans aren’t the only ones affected by the rising prices. Located in country’s Kanagawa prefecture, the authorities in the aquarium have claimed that the penguins have become quite picky with their meals and they are giving an icy reception to the cheaper fish that is now being served.

Aquarium head Hiroki Shimamoto, while speaking to AFP said, “They take it into their mouths at first, but then they decide they don’t like it and drop it". He added that they are sensing “something is off." The aquarium has gotten rid of some of its expensive horse mackerel. As a replacement, they have introduced cheaper mackerel.

A Japanese-language news segment from this week included video of the animals.

Advertisement

AFP has attributed the rising cost of horse mackerel to general inflation and a recent low catch yield. The aquarium first started supplementing the animals’ meals with lower-priced mackerel in May. However, now, the cheaper fish is becoming a greater portion of their diets. “For the ones who refuse to eat the new fish, we just give them what they used to eat," Shimamoto said while speaking to Vice.

CNN’s Jake Kwon shared a screenshot of a penguin from the above mentioned video. In the caption, he wrote, “Facing soaring inflation, a Japanese zoo has resorted to offering cheaper fish to its sea animals. The penguins are very unimpressed, refusing to even look at them. The otters are throwing the offerings aside." The picture has managed to gather over 90K likes.

Advertisement

Opposing his views, one person wrote, “Yall really aren’t saying to throw them into the wild while they know nothing about survival or danger and how to avoid it but hey, good to know you prefer them starving or getting killed in couple of weeks/months over having them feed and taken care of for their life span." Another person wrote, “I thought Japanese inflation was between two and three percent making it difficult for their bonds to compete with US Treasuries in a roundabout way. But if you say it’s soaring then surely it must be so."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.