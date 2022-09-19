Pennsylvania Customer Asks Waitress to Return Rs 2 Lakh Tip He Gave Her, Faces Legal Action

A restaurant in Pennsylvania is suing a customer for leaving a generous tip to one of its waitresses. It so happened that Mariana Lambart, a waitress at Alfredo’s Pizza Cafe in Scranton, was utterly happy when a customer left her $3,000 (roughly Rs 2.3 lakh). Mariana Lambert thanked her lucky stars but things began to go south soon when the customer who left the tip demanded his money back. According to Daily Mail, the customer is identified to be Eric Smith. He ordered a stromboli for a mere $13.25. While paying the bill, he charged it on his credit card with an additional $3,000 for the waitress.

He wrote, ‘Tips For Jesus’, in the bill while making the hefty contribution claiming that it was a part of a social media movement. The waitress who received the amount was initially shocked and later felt utterly touched by the gesture. She said, “It really meant a lot to me because everyone’s going through stuff." Little did she know her happiness won’t last long as the customer disputed the charged tip with his credit card company.

Meanwhile, the restaurant has already handed over the generous tip to the waitress. When the food outlet learned about the dispute with the credit company, they initially thought it was a misunderstanding. They began speaking with Smith via Facebook. Seemingly, the restaurant manager aimed at solving the misunderstanding, but when his repeated requests went unnoticed the manager filed charges in the magistrate’s office. The manager describes the entire episode as “aggravating."

Another report by WNEP News, claims that the restaurant manager said, “We’re just out of money at this point and he told us to sue him so that is what we are going to end up doing, I guess." The manager explained that he was extremely happy for Lambert for receiving the generous tip thinking that somebody was actually trying to do a good thing.

It’s been three months but the issue hasn’t been resolved yet. The customer believes he can win the lawsuit and get his money back. Meanwhile, the manager describes the waitress as a hard-working individual who deserves the money. The restaurant m hopes that the customer owns up to his action and does end up paying the money.

