Pennsylvania House With Toilet on Carpeted Staircase is Now Viral

The only different thing is the staircase with a toilet seat.
It doesn’t have a wall or coverings that can be closed in case someone wants to use the toilet either.

Buzz Staff| Local News Desk
Updated: May 23, 2022, 11:20 IST

Due to inflation people are looking to buy their homes at cheaper prices, but some homes have features or qualities that are just too quirky. This is the case of a house in Newton, Pennsylvania, with a toilet seat on its stairs.

A house in Newton, Pennsylvania, has become the talk of the town due to a unique feature. The place has a toilet seat on its stairs. According to Metro UK, the house looks luxurious, and it has a cute kitchen with wood detailing, a fireplace in the living room, a basement with a mysterious wooden door and three bedrooms.

The only different thing is the staircase with a toilet seat. The staircase is even carpeted. It doesn’t have a wall or coverings that can be closed in case someone wants to use the toilet either. The carpet that is used on the staircase even has a hole in it for the toilet.

The listing from estate agent Bright MLS describes the house as having “great bones". It comes with a three-bedroom, two-bath rancher according to the agents, and is centrally located in a desirable area. The house is even described to have lots of spaces for storage, multiple walk-up attics, a large workshop in the basement, a side apartment addition and even a large, detached garage behind the home, which can be used as a great workshop or for storing equipment.

The house is being sold as-is and netizens can’t help but wonder what was on the minds of the builder/ architect as well as the owners when they had the toilet made in such a peculiar place.

Soon after the listing was found by people on social media, the house got viral on Reddit. People started making all sorts of comments. “I expected to see a small bathroom built underneath the stairs, not a toilet randomly installed in the middle of a staircase," wrote one. “I would like to hear an explanation from the person or family who decided that was a good idea," said another.

Buzz Staff A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywood, and culture.

first published: May 23, 2022, 11:20 IST