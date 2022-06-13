People Ate Bottled Egyptian Mummies in the 12th Century, Here's Why

The journey of human civilization from the middle-ages or the medieval period to the 19th century has been extremely enlightening and equally fascinating. In this journey, there was a time when cannibalism used to be a part of medicine. There is evidence that points to the consumption of human flesh and blood for curing various ailments ranging from headache to epilepsy. According to historians, there was also a period in European history, where people were obsessed with Egyptian mummies.

Several practices, driven by the faith that mummies could cure illness, led to people consuming the remains of humans to cure diseases. The apothecary establishments around the 12th century used to sell a product called Mumia, made from mummified bodies. These mummies were brought from Egyptians tombs to Europe to turn them into bottled products.

While many believed the human remains from the Egyptian civilization was an essential ingredient in many tonics, many believed that fresh human bones, blood, and flesh were more effective. For several hundred years, people from all kinds of strata routinely ingested these elements of the body to cure ailments. The “remedy” was common, especially among the royalties of those times.

As per a report by The Conversation, England’s King Charles II was given medication concocted from the human brain to treat his problem of seizures. According to the Smithsonian Magazine, the medicine was called “The King’s Drops,” which had elements of the human skull mixed in alcohol. This practice continued till 1909 when physicians frequently used human skulls to prepare medicine for neurological conditions.

A reason why this practice lived and breathed for centuries was that the human body was thought to contain the spirit. Spirit was considered to be an essential physiological bridge between the body and the soul. This was the reason why many physicians of the 16th century believed that drinking blood, fresher the better, is good for health.

