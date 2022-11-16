People Dial in Nostalgia, Share Quirky Phone Designs from 2000s in Viral Twitter Thread

Technology is always evolving. The phones and design s that you have today, will completely transform a few years from now. Just like, the designs that we had in early 2000s seem to be so strange now. A thread on the same is now going viral and making netizens nostalgic. Started by Twitter user Gerry McBride, the thread focusses on different designs of phones from the early 2000s. “This thing was ideal for if you had to take photos of Russian documents while undercover in Moscow, also yes that is a tag on it like it’s a t-shirt," wrote the Twitter user as he shared a bizarre model. The phone looks more like a walkman.

Remember the models with the most bizarre keyboards, the wildest flips, and cameras at the back to take pictures. If not, look at this thread and take a ride down the memory lane:

“What am I missing? Let me know. Anyways I really miss phones with moving parts. Maybe that’s why I always get a cover for my iPhone that makes it look like a little leather book/ wallet thing," the user wrote as he asked other to share his phone designs.

“I had another 3310 and then I went for the Sharp GX10, and boy did I think I was hot shit with this thing. Yeah, it takes pictures. COLOUR pictures. Watch, just stand there. Don’t move. Ok, two seconds, don’t move. Don’t mo- ah crap, you moved. Well yeah it’s blurry, you moved!" the Twitter user wrote as he shared a flip phone.

Here is what the people shared:

What phone did you use in the early 2000s?

