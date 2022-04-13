People Fighting Over Momos in Mumbai Will Remind You of UP Chaat Brawl

Remember the infamous Uttar Pradesh’s chaat brawl which took the internet by storm? Well, a similar clash took place in Mumbai, but this time over momos. In a bizarre incident, a massive fight ensued between two groups in Mumbai, over a plate of Tibetan-Nepalese savoury snack. The ugly brawl between two groups selling momos in the Powai area of the city has got the internet talking.

The incident, according to India.com, occurred in Shankaracharya Marg area of Powai around 11 pm on Monday, April 11. A video of the brawl that showcased people hitting at each other with sticks, has now gone viral on social media. Vehicles and onlookers were passing by the clash, but the two groups were unaffected.

Reportedly, the police have taken cognizance of the matter. Four accused have been taken into custody and an investigation has also been launched in the case.

Previously, a video of two groups fighting over customers for chaat in an Uttar Pradesh town left the internet shocked. In the clip, one of the men, thanks to his henna-streaked hair, enjoyed the most attention on social media. Harendra, who was being addressed as chacha by social media users, became fodder for meme makers post his involvement in the no holds barred street fight in UP’s Baghpat.

The viral clip featured several men fighting pitched battles with sticks and rods even as passersby watched in disbelief. The footage went viral on social media, and many believed that it looked like a fight ‘straight out of a 90s film.’ Later, police revealed that the fight took place over customers between two chaat vendors and their families in the Baraut area of the town. An investigation was started in the matter, and around eight people were arrested after the melee, including Harendra.

