People Share 'The Incident' from High School But They're Just Badly-explained Bollywood Plots

High school is one of the most memorable times of your life. There are always so many memories and stories, always something to look something back to. With this, there are also crazy stories to share. Referring to the same, a Twitter user asked people about their experiences. Taking to Twitter, the user wrote, “What was “the incident" at your high school?"

The tweet has now become a thread with people from several domains sharing their crazy stories. “Two people with braces were kissing, the braces got stuck, students and teachers were called, they moved around lip locked around the school, parents were called and they were taken to the dentist and they just changed school later," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “a soldier from Indian army disguised himself as a student and took admission in our school to find his long lost half brother, reunite his senior’s daughter with her father and also started an affair with the chemistry teacher."

One Twitter user wrote, “A new head teacher took over and it was brilliant; all new teachers, everyone’s grades went up , chips for lunch daily ! Then one week the science teacher one the lottery, so we got a hot cover teacher. But some nerd didn’t like him so much that he blew up the school."

Sharing another such story, one person wrote, “Some dude lied to a girl he was crushing on that his dad knew a pop singer & that he was gonna dance on stage with him. So he tricked his dad into a disastrous cross country trip, somehow pulled it all off live on air, got away scot free with his scam, & still impressed the girl."

What is your crazy high school story?

