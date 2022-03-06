People Think Elon Musk Should Run for President of the United States of America

Elon Musk has been in the news more lately after he helped war-torn Ukraine maintain their communication channels. He also took on American president Joe Biden on Twitter when the former posted about jobs being created by Ford and General Motors. In another instant, the billionaire has pointed out how America should ramp up its oil and gas production in the face of Russia-Ukraine war. Musk’s takes have won him more fans than ever, and a few of them even think that he should run for the President.

“Elon Musk should run for President in 2028."

“I’m starting to think Elon Musk would make one hell of a great president of the United States. Anybody else feel the same way?"

“Acting against self interest for the collective is something to be proud of. Elon for President."

“Too bad @elonmusk. Is from South Africa, he would make a phenomenal president in 2028 right after DJT."

“Elon Musk for president. I swear this is more than any other US civilian is doing. Heck, it’s more than what Biden is doing, but let’s not bring politics into this. Let’s promote the support of Ukrainian’s government."

“If he runs for president, he’s got my vote!! @elonmusk

“#ElonMusk for president #2024 Make America 🇺🇸 better for all."

“I predict that Elon Musk will run for President and Win."

Recently, Elon Musk has taken a dig at Russia after the country said it would stop providing rocket engines to the United States after the US placed sanctions on it for invading Ukraine. Russian space agency Roscosmos’ boss Dmitry Rogozin had suggested that the US would henceforth have to go into orbit on “their broomsticks". Musk’s jibe came in response to this remark. Posting a video of Falcon 9 launching 47 Starlink satellites to orbit, Musk tweeted, “American Broomstick" with a bunch of American flags.

