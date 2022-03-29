'People Who Didn't Have Covid-19 Probably Have No Friends': South Korean Doctor

A South Korean doctor named Ma Sang-hyuk has faced backlash after saying people who are yet to catch Covid-19 probably don’t have friends. According to Sky News, the doctor had written on Facebook last week that “adults who have not yet been infected with Covid-19 are those who have interpersonal problems." He deleted the post on 16 March, and said that his remarks were only metaphorical and there had been a misunderstanding. As per the interview with one of the South Korean news site Daily, he said, “It emphasized how difficult it is for anyone to avoid the virus in a situation where there is a high rate of connfirmed cases in the area."

The day the Korean doctor made the remarks, South Korea recorded about 400,741 new Covid cases. In addition the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agancy (KCDA) warned that the Omicron variant is increasing and driving a record wave of infections. As per KCDA, the country’s 52 million residents had received booster dose shots and 86.6 per cent of the people are fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 did not differentiate between people and engulfed everybody, some people did not get caught in the clutches of the coronavirus. This category of people came to be known as the ‘No COVID’ or ‘Never COVID’ people, who did not catch the disease despite living in the same environment.

Research emerging from the Imperial College London suggests that the people falling in this category had higher levels of a certain kind of immunity cells called the T cells. “We found that high levels of pre-existing T cells, created by the body when infected with other human coronaviruses like the common cold, can protect against COVID-19 infections," Dr Rhia Kundu, the lead author of the study, was quoted by CNBC.

As the discussions around the No COVID category simmered, the difference between these people and people who were asymptomatic also cleared. According to experts, the No COVID people have a highly reactive immune system due to the prevalence of T cells, which does not allow the virus to sustain, unlike the asymptomatic people who have the virus inside them despite showing no symptoms.

