'People Who Love Cricket': Ravi Shastri Watches Match With Mukesh Ambani, Sundar Pichai

Former team India head coach Ravi Shastri recently watched a game at the Lord’s Cricket Ground along with Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and Google CEO Sundar Pichai. He shared a photo of the three of them together and it went viral in no time. “In the august company of two people who love their cricket @HomeOfCricket- Mr Mukesh Ambani and Mr @sundarpichai at @thehundred @SkyCricket," he wrote in the caption.

Shastri is currently doing commentary for Sky Sports for The Hundred 2022 competition.

The England Cricket Board (ECB) is back with the second season of the newest format of cricket, The Hundred 2022. The inaugural season of The Hundred was a big hit last year. The Hundred has been modelled after the hugely popular Indian Premier League (IPL).

However, the competition differs from T20 cricket as it stipulates 100 balls per innings. The competition was touted as ECB’s very own franchise league and recorded huge crowds and viewership numbers in its inaugural season.

The Hundred features limited-overs cricket specialists like Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, David Miller, Andre Russell and Adam Zampa. Defending champions Southern Braves took on Welsh Fire in the first game of the season on August 3.

Ravi Shastri recently opined about his Indian pacer choices for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Before the fourth T20I against West Indies, Shastri was in conversation with Fan Code and admitted that he would have picked Arshdeep Singh in the squad for his variety bowling and would join the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami in the pace attack.

While talking about Singh, Shastri said, “I think very close to because India need variety. And in Australia, left-armers normally do a good job. There is bounce and the angle that he creates. He will be an ideal foil when you look at the Indian attack. It should have Bhuvi, Jasprit, Shami and then if you put him in the mix and all you might know that he might play in one of the games given the opportunity."

