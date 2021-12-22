Perfectly Preserved Dinosaur Embryo Inside Fossilised Egg Found in China

Among many other things, dinosaurs have always fascinated us ever since the first fossil was discovered. The fascination, which had till a point in time, been restricted to the scientific community, spread to the general public with the release of the Jurassic Park movies. The movies, which featured genetically engineered dinosaur clones, fueled our imaginations. And now, a discovery has come to the fore that will certainly intrigue those fascinated by dinosaurs. A team of international scientists has declared that they had discovered a perfectly preserved embryo, almost prepared to hatch, inside a fossilised egg. Dating back to more than 66 million years ago, this is being called the most complete specimen recorded by the scientific community, BBC reported.

The discovery was made in Ganzhou, Southern China, and the specimen inside the embryo was nicknamed Yingliang beibei or ‘Baby Yingliang’. With a total length of 27 centimeters, curled inside the fossil egg which is 17 centimeters long, the toothless specimen offers a clear picture of how it would look like had it lived.

Baby Yingliang has been classified into an Oviraptorsauria specimen, which is a theropod covered in feathers. Its posture resembled a modern bird more than that of any previously recorded dinosaur. In a behavior dubbed tucking, the feet of the specimen were on either side, with a curled back and head beneath the body. Tucking is a defense mechanism for chicks while they hatch since failure to tuck may cause unsuccessful hatching.

Fion Waisum Ma, a researcher at the University of Birmingham and co-author of the research paper, deduced that this meant that behavior displayed by modern birds may have originated from that of their dinosaur ancestors. The research that was undertaken by scientists in the UK, China and Canada was published in the iScience magazine.

Scientists said a sudden mudslide may have buried the egg, protecting it from scavengers and preserving it. They also said that Baby Yingliang would probably have grown to a length of two to three meters and be herbivorous.

"This dinosaur embryo inside its egg is one of the most beautiful fossils I have ever seen," said Professor Steve Brusatte of the University of Edinburgh, part of the research team, in a statement

