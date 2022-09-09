Pet Dog Attacks And Bites Zomato Delivery Executive on His Private Parts in Mumbai

A pet German Shepherd is seen attacking a Zomato delivery executive in a viral video posted on social media. As soon as the executive got out of the elevator, the dog bit his private part.

The incident took place on August 29 at Indiabulls Greens Marigold CHS in Panvel, according to media reports. Narendra Periyar, the delivery executive, is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital in Navi Mumbai, stated reports.

The footage from the elevator’s CCTV was combined with a video of the man bleeding to create the viral video. In the clip, the Zomato delivery executive can be seen exiting the elevator but is startled to see a large dog on a leash trying to enter the elevator. As the owner pulls the dog away from the lift, the Zomato guy steps back. He exits the elevator, assuming he is safe, but the dog returns and viciously attacks him, biting his private part. while doing so, even though its owner (who is not in the frame) is seen pulling it back. Later, the delivery executive is seen bleeding and wailing in pain.

Here is the video:

According to a Midday report, Periyar went on to say that before he could comprehend what was going on, he was bitten by the dog and discovered he was injured and bleeding. He stated that he went to the private hospital on Monday after his pain did not subside despite initial treatment at Kamothe hospital. The dog’s owner is reportedly responsible for the associated medical costs.

Residents of the apartment and activists from Mumbai are quoted in the Midday report as saying that when dog owners are aware their dogs may be aggressive, it is their responsibility to muzzle and collar them.

Earlier this month, a boy was bitten by a pet dog inside a lift in Ghaziabad, while the dog’s owner, a lady, was seen ignoring the boy and just standing idle.

