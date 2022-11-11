Home » News » Buzz » Pet Dog Bites Security Guard in Noida, Video Goes Viral

Pet Dog Bites Security Guard in Noida, Video Goes Viral

Video shows pet dog biting a security guard at a housing society in Noida.

Advertisement

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: November 11, 2022, 15:16 IST

Noida, India

Pet dog bites security guard in Noida. (Image: Twitter/@shubhankrmishra)
Pet dog bites security guard in Noida. (Image: Twitter/@shubhankrmishra)

In yet another horrifying video which is currently doing rounds on social media, a pet dog can be seen biting a security guard of a housing society. The entire incident has been captured on a CCTV camera. According to India Today, the incident took place at Greater Noida’s Unitech horizon society, located in sector PI 2. “Greater Noida’s Unitech horizon society, located in sector PI 2," read the caption of the video.

In the video, a dog can be seen rushing towards the guard and then biting him. Soon, the dog owner comes and holds the dog from behind. The guard can be seen getting extremely scared. Have a look:

Advertisement

This is yet another dog attack in the series of dog attacks that have been reported over the past few months. Earlier, a seven-month old infant was mauled by a street dog at a housing society in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida. The infant succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital. Parents of the infant work as labourers and were engaged in construction work at Lotus Boulevard Society of Sector 100 in Noida where the incident took place. The toddler was admitted to the intensive care unit at Noida’s Yatharth Hospital. The child’s intestines were reportedly pulled out in the attack. The child had to go through a surgery which was unsuccessful.

RELATED NEWS

“The child was mauled by a stray dog on Monday evening. He was admitted to a private hospital where doctors operated on him. Unfortunately, we lost the child late last night," Dharam Vir Yadav, a representative of the society’s residents group, was quoted as saying by PTI.

These incidents come amid a series of attacks by dogs on residents that prompted the administration to put a ban on three dog breeds as pets in Ghaziabad district near Noida. The ban on Pitbull, Rottweiler and Dogo Argentino breeds followed several dog bite incidents reported from various localities of the city in the recent months.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

first published: November 11, 2022, 15:16 IST
last updated: November 11, 2022, 15:16 IST

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+22PHOTOS

Monica O My Darling Screening: Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, Radhika Apte, Arjun Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Sonakshi Sinha Attend

+10PHOTOS

Rocket Gang Screening Attended By Vicky Kaushal, Nora Fatehi, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Nushrratt Bharuccha