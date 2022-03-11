Pet Dog Floods Room After Turning on Tap, Damages Property Worth Rs 4 Lakh in UK

Pets are wonderful companions and those of us who are lucky enough to own one would often look past or adjust with any kind of nuisance they may have fashioned. However, when the nuisance results in a loss close to ₹4 lakh to the owner, it remains to be seen if the owner is still unaffected by it. The reason we are saying this is because, a young Labrador named Whisky did exactly so recently. Whisky, who recently learnt how to turn on a tap, did indeed turn on a cold tap while his owners were not at home, reports Wales Online. The dog flooded the room, causing roughly £4,000 (₹4 lakh) in damage, which was seen on the house's security camera. The revelation was made by insurance agent Aviva on the famous dog show Crufts, which returns this week.

Aviva said it receives roughly 800 dog-related incidental damage claims in the UK each year and Whisky turning on the tap and flooding the room is one of the most unique of them all. It stated that claims resulting from dog-related mishaps are valued at roughly £1,100 (₹1,09,847) on average, making Whisky’s case one of the most expensive ones.

Aviva talked about a lot of other dog-related mishaps. A dog knocked a laptop into a bucket of water as the owner was cleaning up her fish tank, according to another unusual dog claim handled by Aviva. A dog knocked over a decorator on a stepladder, dumping a two-litre jar of paint down the stairs in a similar event. An owner's dog got excited when he saw another dog on TV. He leaped up and knocked the television from its stand. A dog knocked over a pail of bleach as a woman was cleaning, an antique barometer was knocked from a wall, and a dog knocked a jar of paint off a windowsill, among other events. In a separate incident, a dog tripped up his owner, who was holding a drink that landed on his electronic keyboard.

“Dogs are beloved members of millions of homes in the UK. They get involved in all aspects of family life and our possessions are sometimes on the receiving end,” said Kelly Whittington, UK property claims director for Aviva.

