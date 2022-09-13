Pet Parents in Housing Societies Under Fire After Dog Attacks in Ghaziabad, Noida and Mumbai

After back-to-back pet dog attack incidents reported from Ghaziabad, Noida and Mumbai, a long-standing tussle has come to a head. Housing societies in cities have always had raging disagreement over pets, where they should be allowed and how pet owners should behave on common property. Feeding stray dogs has been a particular point of contention. In Ghaziabad, a child was bitten by a pet dog inside the lift of the housing society. CCTV footage showed the owner, who had the dog by the leash, not being visibly perturbed or helping the child even though he was evidently in pain.

In Noida, a man was attacked inside a lift by a pet dog, after which the boy who was with the dog had to drag it away. Disturbing visuals surfaced from Mumbai, when a Zomato delivery executive was bitten in his private parts by a pet dog, leaving him bleeding. Residents of the apartment and activists from Mumbai are quoted in a Midday report as saying that when dog owners are aware their dogs may be aggressive, it is their responsibility to muzzle and collar them.

These incidents have made pet dog attacks a primary talking point in housing society WhatsApp groups, stoking differences that have existed for a while.

After the incidents in Noida and Ghaziabad, RWAs in the cities have started framing rules for pet owners, reported Moneycontrol. Pet owners, on the other hand, have refused to back down, calling these rules arbitrary and against the law.

