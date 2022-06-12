'Pet Rock' Accompanies NASA’s Perseverance Rover, Travels Miles While Stuck in Wheel

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) Perseverance rover has been sent for Mars exploration where it collects samples to aid space research. Although it was sent alone to the Red planet, it has now adopted a pet rock there.

A rock has been stuck in the rover’s front left wheel and has refused to move for the past four months. According to a statement by NASA, the uninvited companion boarded the rover in early February and has hitchhiked for more than 8.5 kilometres.

The rock popped up in photos taken by the rover’s Hazard Avoidance Camera (Hazcam) mounted near the front left wheel. Recent photos show that the rock is still riding even after covering a significant distance.

While the rock might have spoiled the photos, NASA says that it hasn’t damaged the rover’s wheel and is not likely to disrupt its journey. The rover is now headed towards an ascent of one of the Jezero crater’s steep slopes. And, this might help the Perseverance get rid of the rock.

Considering the distance it has covered, the rover might end up dropping the rock in a different location and thus puzzling a future geologist. “We might confuse a future Mars geologist who finds it out of place," joked a scientist in a recent meeting, according to the NASA statement.

Perseverance has unknowingly picked up other small rocks as well during its journey. However, they fell off within few days or weeks. The current rock, which has stayed in its place, has emerged as a Martian hitchhiking record-breaker, the statement noted.

Besides Perseverance, NASA’s had spotted a similar hitchhiker on its Spirit rover some 18 years ago. The potato-sized rock got stuck on the right-rear wheel of the rover causing scientists to fear possible damage. The unwanted rock was later shaken off as the rover made a sharp turn.

