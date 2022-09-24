PETA Asks Women to Go on Sex Strike Against Meat-eating Men to 'Save the World'

Based on a study that found men contributing more to climate catastrophe by eating more meat than women, PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) is urging women across the globe to go on a sex strike against men who consume meat. The organisation believed that women imposing a sex ban on men who eat meat will “save the world" and curb “toxic masculinity."

In a statement calling for a sex strike, PETA said, “A study published in the journal PLOS ONE found that men contribute significantly more to the climate catastrophe than women, primarily through meat consumption. Their eating habits result in 41 per cent more greenhouse gases." Calling for a strike, PETA writes, “Men need to take accountability for their actions."

Calling out on a particular type of men, PETA wrote, “We all know them—the suburban men with beer bottles in hand, brandishing tongs while cooking sausages on their expensive gas grills." According to PETA, people using the barbecue to char their meat is their efforts to “prove their masculinity to themselves and their fellow humans." This, PETA says, is not only hurting animals but also harming the planet.

Talking to Times Radio, Dr Carys Bennett pointed out the gender differences between men and women, which are also reflected in their diet. Thus, the study postulated that men have a higher carbon footprint because they eat more meat than women. Addressing the idea of a sex strike against meat-eating men, Dr Bennett said it was a “tongue in cheek" idea.

As per a Telegraph report, not only the idea of a sex strike is on the table, but a hefty meat tax was also coined during the ideation session. Daniel Cox, from the Germany branch of PETA, said that toxic masculinity “harms the climate" and a 41 per cent meat tax, aligned with the percentage of carbon footprint meat eating men produce as compared to women, should be imposed on them.

