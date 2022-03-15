Pete Davidson is Jetting off to Space on Blue Origin Flight amid Kim, Kanye Drama

Pete Davidson, who’s recently been all over social media because of his role in the feud between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, is jetting off to space. He will soon be flying to the edge of the beyond aboard billionaire Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin spaceflight on its fourth human flight. Scheduled for March 23, the comedian will be accompanied by five others on the trip. The others on the flight will be Marty Allen, husband and wife duo Sharon and Marc Hagle, Jim Kitchen, and Dr. George Nield, Blue Origin said. The flight, which is Blue Origin’s 20th mission, will take off from its Launch Site One in West Texas. It looks like Pete is certainly going to get some “space" from all the social media drama.

The same cannot be said of Twitter. They’re having a hard time believing all of this.

The drama between Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian and Kanye ‘Ye’ West reached new heights over this weekend. The Saturday Night Live star broke his silence on Kanye’s numerous attacks against Kim via text exchange with the rapper himself. In now-deleted screenshots shared by comedian Dave Sirus, who had previously shared Pete’s statement on Bob Saget’s death, Pete allegedly reached out to Kanye and offered to meet. The screenshots have been widely circulated on Twitter.

